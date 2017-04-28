Sunny and warm today, just a bit unsettled this weekend

A weak front crossed through the Commonwealth last night with a few light showers locally and some thunderstorms across northern PA. This morning there are areas of fog once again behind those showers as some moisture lingers over the region. Temperatures are starting out on the mild side, in the 60s, and will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon. It should be a mostly sunny and pleasant day once the fog lifts. Tonight will bring increasing clouds and the chance for a stray shower with muggy low temperatures staying the mid 60s.

The weekend will feature cloud cover too, but still a lot of warmth. After some stray showers and clouds tomorrow morning more warmth and some sunshine will break out tomorrow afternoon. Mid-80s are likely tomorrow with the chance for another stray shower or thunderstorm later in the day too. Most of tomorrow should be dry, however. Sunday will not be as warm with highs in the lower 70s. It will be a rather cloudy day with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible once again. There remains a chance for some rain and storms next Monday with a stronger front likely to roll through later in the day. Some of the storms on Monday could be strong to severe. By the middle part of next week, it will be slightly cooler, and some models bring a soaking rain to the region before next week is out too. Lots going on in the weather department heading into May…stay tuned!

