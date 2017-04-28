State police in Lancaster County investigating indecent exposure incident

GORDONVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating a case of indecent exposure in Lancaster County.

A Kinzers resident was the victim Thursday afternoon in the area of Old Leacock Road and Harvest Drive in Leacock Township.

According to state police, an unknown suspect exposed his penis to the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

