Restaurant Report: Mold, dirty ventilation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Department of Agriculture inspectors found mold, warm beef, and dirty ventilation during this week’s restaurant inspections.

Lewisberry Convenience on Wyndamere Road in York County was out of compliance with 21 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Cheese and hot dogs were not being correctly date marked to ensure they’d get thrown out once they got old. A gas can and glass cleaner were stored with food products and there was mold-like residue in the ice machine, soda machine nozzles, and the shake machine.

India Café on Wayne Ave. in Chambersburg was found out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says food was stored under dirty ventilation ducts, risking contamination. Foods requiring refrigeration were held at too warm of a temperature. The ice machine and soda station were not clean to sight and touch and had a buildup of residue. Various surfaces were also not cleaned frequently enough to prevent an accumulation of dirt and soil.

Ciao Pizza on Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County was found to be out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not performing the duties required by the state food code. Beef had to be thrown out because it was stored at 82 degrees, even though it required refrigeration. There was black, moist residue accumulation in the soda nozzles and issues with the plumbing system in the kitchen led to sanitary concerns.

Establishments with no violations include IHOP on Union Deposit Road in Dauphin County. China One in Dillsburg, Rendezvous Steak Shop in Lancaster and Ragged Edge in Gettysburg.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...