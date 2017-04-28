Police: Lebanon man, 18, arrested after pointing gun at teens

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Lebanon County Correctional Facility, accused of pointing a handgun at teenagers and firing a round into the air.

According to police, 18-year-old Wilfred Alvarez, of Lebanon, pointed a handgun at a teenager Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Canal Street. Alvarez made off with the victim’s backpack.

Police also say Alvarez pointed the gun at two other teenagers in the area and asked one for her cellphone and other belongings.

As Alvarez left the area, he fired a round into the air, according to police.

There were no injuries.

Alvarez was arrested and arraigned on robbery, endangerment, assault and weapons charges.

He was placed behind bars in lieu of $100,000 bail.

