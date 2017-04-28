Police: Lebanon man, 18, arrested after pointing gun at teens

WHTM Staff Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is in Lebanon County Correctional Facility, accused of pointing a handgun at teenagers and firing a round into the air.

According to police, 18-year-old Wilfred Alvarez, of Lebanon, pointed a handgun at a teenager Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of East Canal Street. Alvarez made off with the victim’s backpack.

Police also say Alvarez pointed the gun at two other teenagers in the area and asked one for her cellphone and other belongings.

As Alvarez left the area, he fired a round into the air, according to police.

There were no injuries.

Alvarez was arrested and arraigned on robbery, endangerment, assault and weapons charges.

He was placed behind bars in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s