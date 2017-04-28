Police arrest 2 in fatal Midtown shooting

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting this week in the Midtown section of Harrisburg.

Authorities say Dylan Beard, of Highspire, was arrested Thursday night. Sidney Michaels, of Middletown, was arrested just before noon Friday.

Kodi Marcus Flanagan, of Middletown, died of injuries suffered in Tuesday’s shooting at the corner of Third and Muench streets.

Police said the incident stemmed from a physical confrontation.

