Middletown police warn of scam concerning threats to family members

WHTM Staff Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Middletown police are warning residents about a phone scam in which family members are said to be in danger.

An elderly woman received a call stating her daughter was being held hostage. The caller threatened harm if demands weren’t met.

The victim was ordered to send money to the caller. Upon notifying her bank, a teller called police.

As the victim was about to send a large amount of money, police located the daughter and determined she was safe.

Police encourage victims of this scam to notify authorities while the incident is in progress, if at all possible.

