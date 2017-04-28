Lititz police seek hit and run suspect

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenage bicyclist was injured Friday afternoon in Lancaster County when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

According to Lititz police, the teen was struck around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Lemon Street and Maple Lane.

The striking vehicle, described as a silver 4-door sedan with tinted windows, did not remain at the scene.

The teen suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses or anyone else with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Lititz Borough Police Department at 717-626-6393.

