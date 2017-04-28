Lebanon High School drivers win competition

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon High School can boast of having some of the best student drivers in Central Pennsylvania. And they have scholarship money to prove it.

The Lebanon High School team finished first among seven school districts who participated in Thursday’s “Safe Driving Competition for Youth” at the Lancaster County Public Safety Center.

Julian Imm, Tavian Sumlin, and Maggie Hinkel took home the trophy hardware and scholarship monies for the winning Lebanon team. The trio finished first after being tested in written and driving exams.

The Lebanon students will move on to compete against other qualifying high schools at the state finals in Camp Hill on May 9.

