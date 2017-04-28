Harrisburg High School kicks off series of community forums

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg High School held its first of multiple community forums Thursday night to discuss a new vision for the school.

The events offer students, parents and community members with a chance to meet the school’s new principal, Lisa Love.

In her first few weeks, Love has turned heads with her controversial policy to suspend students who skip class. Earlier this month, nearly 100 students were suspended and hundreds more were put alert after it was discovered they were not attending classes.

Love stopped by ABC27 Thursday morning to discuss the policy and her goals for the future.

The next two community forums will be held May 11 at Camp Curtin Academy and May 17 at the Latino Hispanic American Community Center.

