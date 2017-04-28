Girls Pint Out & Beer 101

Girls Pint Out is a national craft beer organization for women. Our mission is to build a community of women who love craft beer and who are an active, contributing part of the greater craft beer community.

Through social media, blog posts, and local events hosted by chapters, Girls Pint Out offers a forum for discussion, education, and fun. Events are educational, charitable, and/or social. The majority of events are women-only, but sometimes men are invited. There is no membership process – just join us for a pint!

Joining us in the kitchen was Nicole Matero, Chapter Head and Co-Founder of the local Girls Pint Out group. She told us more about the organization as well as taught us a few pointers about how and why beer can have a variety of different tastes and colors.

