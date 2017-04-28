Daybreak’s Town Takeover at the Lancaster Central Market

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday morning, ABC27 News Daybreak’s Ali Lanyon and Amanda Peterson are broadcasting live from the Lancaster Central Market.

If you live nearby, join the team at the Lancaster Central Market. The first 27 people get a free t-shirt.

The market opens at 6 a.m. so watch the live broadcast and then grab breakfast on your way to work.

Ali and Amanda will talk to Central Market vendors and take you on a walking tour of the city. Also, ahead of the home opener, ABC27 Sports Anchor Pat Welter will have a report on the Lancaster Barnstormers.

If you can’t make Friday’s broadcast, the team is broadcasting live every Friday morning through May from a different town.

Next week, members of the team will be at the York Central Market House and on May 12, at the New Bloomfield Town Square.

On May 19, live on the roof of the 1500 project in Harrisburg.

The only show not open to viewers is on May 26, which is a behind-the-scenes look at Hersheypark.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...