Creature Feature: Double Merle Dogs– What Are They?

Keller’s Cause is an approved 501c3 non profit organization that was founded in September of 2015 in the name of double merles.

“Everything we do, we do for them. These wonderful dogs are often dumped or killed. We want to teach the world about them. They are preventable and people need to know this. No dog should be purposely brought into the world with disabilites,” tells Amanda Fuller, co-founder.

“Keller is a double merle Australian Shepherd. She was born completely deaf and vision impaired. At 5 weeks old she was going to be shot because of her 100% preventable disabilities.”

Her disabilities occurred to irresponsible breeding.

For more information or to find out how you can help the cause, visit kellerscause.com.

