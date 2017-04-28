Cosby accuser won’t be questioned about lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault won’t be cross-examined about the lawsuit she filed against him at the comedian’s Pennsylvania trial.

A judge on Friday says neither side can introduce evidence about the defamation and sexual battery lawsuit that Cosby settled with Andrea Constand a decade ago.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill will still let jurors hear excerpts of the deposition Cosby gave before settling the case. That includes his testimony about getting quaaludes to give women before sex.

Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004.

Veteran criminal lawyer William Brennan says the jury might simply be told the Cosby testimony came in a prior court matter.

Cosby is set to go on trial June 5.

