Cosby accuser won’t be questioned about lawsuit

The Associated Press Published:
Bill Cosby
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Jury selection in Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault case is set to get underway May 22 in Pittsburgh. But the trial will be held nearly 300 miles away in suburban Philadelphia, with opening statements to start June 5. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A woman who accuses Bill Cosby of sexual assault won’t be cross-examined about the lawsuit she filed against him at the comedian’s Pennsylvania trial.

A judge on Friday says neither side can introduce evidence about the defamation and sexual battery lawsuit that Cosby settled with Andrea Constand a decade ago.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill will still let jurors hear excerpts of the deposition Cosby gave before settling the case. That includes his testimony about getting quaaludes to give women before sex.

Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004.

Veteran criminal lawyer William Brennan says the jury might simply be told the Cosby testimony came in a prior court matter.

Cosby is set to go on trial June 5.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s