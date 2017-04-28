Carlisle police investigate shooting

WHTM Staff Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating a shooting in the borough on Thursday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 100 block of North East Street.

Police say the two groups involved are known to each other and the shooting stemmed from several past confrontations

No cooperating victims were found at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-4121.

