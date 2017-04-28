9 indicted for drug trafficking in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal prosecutors say they’ve arrested nine people for their involvement in a York County gun-trafficking operation.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, “Operation Gun Grabber” has been a four-month joint effort to get some of the most dangerous weapons off the street.

The nine accused were indicted in March on various offenses related to the possession of illegal firearms and drug trafficking:

Edward Harris, 58, of Uniontown

Ernest Crosby, 25, of Manchester

Jeremiah Ashford, 25, of York

Lykeem Bethune, 20, of York

Derek Jones, 23, of York

Edward Lee McDowell, III, 20, of York,

Quran Smallwood, 22, of York,

Fred Crowder, III, 32, of York

Kenge Lewis, III, 23, of York

Authorities say more arrest may result due to the ongoing investigation.

