4 Harrisburg residents charged in illegal firearms operation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people, all Harrisburg residents, have been charged in an illegal firearms trafficking operation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Friday that 27-year-old William Chism III, 24-year-old Richard Earl Davis, 23-year-old Colby Syhur Grant and 19-year-old Kujuanna Indone McBride were charged by federal criminal complaint.

The four are facing various counts, including making false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.

“We thank ATF for its strong support of our efforts to stop these straw purchases and illegal firearms in our city,” Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter said in a release. “Mayor Papenfuse and I are committed to increasing our cooperation with federal agencies to improve public safety and protect our citizens.”

Anyone with information about illegal firearms is encouraged to call the ATF’s hotline at 1-800-283-4867 or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

