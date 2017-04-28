2 York men charged with sex crimes

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have arrested two York men on charges related to sexual offenses.

James Moore, 45, and Clinton Carter, 33, both of York were arrested Friday.

U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane says Moore was in possession of images depicting sexual acts by minors. He is charged with child pornography possession.

Carter is charged with failure to comply with registration requirements of Megan’s Law. It’s alleged that Carter failed to register his address with the Pennsylvania State Police.

U.S. Marshals worked with officers from the York City Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole in the investigation.

