LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are at the scene of a fatal crash near Geisinger Hospital in Lewistown.

Mifflin County Regional police say one person is dead following this morning’s incident.

A section of Highland Ave. is closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

