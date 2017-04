HOERNERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a 32-year-old man was killed following a crash Thursday night in South Hanover Township.

Matthew Pritchett, of Hershey, was on Union Deposit Road at Brownstown Park when the vehicle he was in hit a tree.

Travis Phillipy, 29, of Hershey, was injured in the crash.

