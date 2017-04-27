What’s Going Around: sunburn, pink eye and allergies

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics is warning parents they are seeing rosy cheeks on some of their patients who were caught out in the sun without sunscreen.

Providers there said it’s very concerning to them, as sunburns greatly increase cancer risk. They recommend parents look for a sunscreen that protects kids from both UV-A and UV-B rays and has a minimum SPF of 30. Apply sunscreen liberally to the skin and add the protection of clothing, such as hats and long sleeves, they said.

Some other advise from Dr. Joan Thode; wear sunscreen every day and apply it 15 to 30 minutes prior sun exposure. She said it should be applied every two hours, or sooner if kids are swimming or sweating.

Thode said she also continued to see sore throats from strep, viral colds and allergies, as well as sinus infections, seasonal allergies and pink eye this week.

Pink eye was also a common diagnosis at Summit Urgent Cares and Walk-In clinics in Cumberland and Franklin counties.

There are three types of pink eye including allergic, viral, and bacterial. Not all of them require treatment, but only a medical expert can tell you for sure if you do need medication, they said.

To avoid pink eye, practice good hand hygiene and clean surfaces such as doorknobs, faucets and cell phones.

A warm washcloth can be used to break up some of the drainage from pink eye. If you do that, it’s important to use a new one each time, providers said.

Patients who wear contacts should not use them during the infection and should replace both the lenses and case after symptoms subside.

WellSpan Medical Group providers are not seeing any prevalent illnesses or infections throughout Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. However, with pollen levels near their seasonal peak in WellSpan’s coverage area, seasonal allergies are certainly prevalent.

