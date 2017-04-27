Warming up nicely today with a few evening storms possible

Stubborn low clouds and fog will hang around this morning in some spots before the sun can burn through. Once it does, however, expect a big warm-up today with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s. It will be a generally nice day with dry conditions until this evening when a cold front moves through. This front doesn’t have much energy or moisture with it so don’t expect a lot of activity this evening, but a few showers or thunderstorms are possible, especially after 7pm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight with lows dropping to around 60 degrees.

Once the front clears, tomorrow looks pleasant with lots of sunshine and temperatures returning to near 80 degrees. The weekend looks slightly unsettled, but mainly dry. A sub-tropical ridge will keep it warm both Saturday and Sunday with highs once again near 80 both days. A stray shower or passing thunderstorm is possible Saturday with Sunday looking cloudy but mainly dry. The best chance for organized thunderstorms looks to arrive next Monday with a more potent cold front. Behind that front, cooler air arrives by Tuesday of next week. There could be some severe weather with the cold frontal passage Monday and we’ll be tracking it for you through the weekend. Stay tuned!

