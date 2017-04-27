Trump to sign order creating accountability office at VA

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is signing an executive order to create an accountability and whistleblower protection office at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

VA Secretary David Shulkin says the eventual head of the office will report to him and help identify “barriers” hindering the department’s ability to reassign employees who are no longer deemed fit to work in service of the nation’s veterans.

The House has passed a bill to make it easier to fire VA employees.

Shulkin says Trump’s decision to create the office by executive order speaks to his commitment to accountability at the VA.

The office is a byproduct of a 2014 scandal in which as many as 40 veterans died while waiting months for appointments at the VA’s medical center in Phoenix.

