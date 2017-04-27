Suspect barricaded in home after Delaware officer killed

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) – Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper outside a convenience store remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard, 32, was shot several times about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday after he approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store near Bear.

State police superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen says the vehicle had two suspicious people inside.

McQueen says one man got out of the car and shot Ballard several times before running away. The other man was arrested at the scene.

