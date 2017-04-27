Suspect arrested in robbery at Lebanon gas station

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Lebanon police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a robbery earlier this week at a city gas station.

Cristhian Hernandez-Quinones, 22, of Lebanon, has been charged in Monday’s armed robbery at the Hutters Gas and Shop on Maple St.

Police say Hernandez-Quinones pistol-whipped a 52-year-old employee and fled on foot with a register. The register was found nearby. Clothing similar to that of what Hernandez-Quinones was also found.

Hernandez-Quinones is charged with robbery, simple assault, simple assault by physical menace, conspiracy to commit robbery, and violation of a controlled substance. He is in Lebanon County Prison on $250,000 bail.

