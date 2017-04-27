Senior volunteers wanted in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – RSVP of the Capital Region is looking for volunteers to assist with its York County Volunteer Revolution movement.

Volunteers ages 55 and older are needed to help give back to over 20 organizations in York County.

Volunteers will get transportation reimbursement, free supplemental liability insurance and help in getting clearances.

Those interested should contact Scott Hunsinger at 443-619-3842 or by email at yorkadamsfranklin@rsvpcapreg.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...