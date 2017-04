There is a new planet, discovered by scientists, with the mass of Earth.

The newly discovered planet, OGLE-2016-BLG-1195Lb, orbits a star at the same distance that Earth orbits the sun.

While the “ice ball” planet is likely far too cold to be habitable for life as we know it, NASA says the discovery adds to the understanding of the types of planetary systems that exist beyond our own.

To read more on the new planet, click here.

