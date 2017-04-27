Police arrest suspect in Springettsbury Township robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve arrested the man who robbed a bank earlier this month in Springettsbury Township.

Timothy Gelzer, 49, was arrested Wednesday for the April 6 robbery of the Member’s 1st in the 2400 block of Mount Rose Avenue.

No weapon was displayed, but Gelzer made off with cash.

Two York County schools went into lockdown as police searched for Gelzer.

Springettsbury Township police released surveillance video of Geizer dropping the money as he bicycled on South Albemarle Street following the incident.

Gelzer is charged with armed robbery and receiving stolen property.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...