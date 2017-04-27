Over 200 jobs coming to Lebanon County

Amos Chew Published:

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Ace Hardware Cooperation says it will build a new distribution center in Lebanon County, creating more than 200 jobs.

Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement Thursday, congratulating Ace for its expansion and the 208 jobs it’s expected to bring to the state.

The new 1.1 million-square-foot facility in Bethel Township will serve many stores in Pennsylvania and its neighboring states.

It’s not clear when the distribution center will open.

Ace Hardware Corporation is the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative.

