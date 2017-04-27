New Holland police investigating overnight business burglaries

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – The New Holland Police Department is investigating a trio of overnight burglaries that occurred this week.

The burglaries happened at businesses in the 200 block of Amishtown Road and the 400 block of Voganville Road.

According to police, nothing of significant value was taken from any of the businesses.

Anyone with information about these burglaries should call the New Holland Police Department at 717-354-4647.

