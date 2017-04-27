New Holland businesses targeted in burglary spree

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating after three businesses were burglarized overnight Tuesday in New Holland.

Those businesses include Voganville Manufacturing, Keystone Bio-Ag LLC and Red Well Custom Cupolas.

Police say nothing of significant value was stolen from the businesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Holland Police Department at 717-354-4647.

