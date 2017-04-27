National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is Saturday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is this weekend.

Police and others are encouraging you to safely dispose of your drugs.

The Hampden Township Police Department has a drug collection drop-off box and empties it about once a week, with people putting about 40 to 50 pounds inside.

“A lot of times people don’t know what to do with their old pills. They might try just throwing them in the garbage or flushing them down the toilet,” said Det. Richard Nulty, with the Hampden Township Police Department.

People can dispose of old or expired medications on National Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, April 29.

“This includes pretty much any pills, prescription, non-prescription pills, over the counter, anything that is expired and just hasn’t been used from loved ones,” Nulty said. “People do leave it in the bottles. For safety precautions, they can remove their names.”

“We are in the throws of the worst drug epidemic in our history as a country,” said Gary Tuggle, special agent in charge with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Several agencies held a press conference at the State Capitol Thursday and encouraged people to take part in Saturday’s event.

They say Pennsylvania collected 124,000 pounds of medications in drug takebacks in 2016. 366 tons of drugs have been safely disposed of nationally in the past 12 years, according to Tuggle.

“The community benefits from getting that out of the house and destroyed, but the individual households benefit as well from that effort because you’re protecting your old family at the end of the day,” Tuggle said.

“They can be lost, misplaced, stolen,” Nulty said. “They can be inadvertently taken after the expiration date and make people sick. Children can get their hands on it.”

You can see locations with drug collection boxes by clicking here.

