Multiple counties send crews to battle barn fire

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A barn fire in Adams County required a response from crews in two states Thursday evening.

Crews from Adams and York counties, as well as Carroll County, Maryland, aided with the fire that occurred in the 300 block of Speelman-Klinger Road, in Mount Joy Township.

The fire was first called in to authorities around 5:30 p.m.

At this time, there is no word on whether any animals were inside the barn.

No injuries have been reported.

