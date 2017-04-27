Man charged in car theft

Amos Chew Published:

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges related to a vehicle theft Wednesday in Lemoyne.

The break-in happened on the first block of S. 8th Street. Police say they located Angel Manuel Pomales shortly after arriving on scene.

Pomales was found in possession of items from the vehicle, which he was observed entering.

Pomales was taken into custody and committed to Cumberland County Prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s