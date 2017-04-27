Man charged in car theft

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges related to a vehicle theft Wednesday in Lemoyne.

The break-in happened on the first block of S. 8th Street. Police say they located Angel Manuel Pomales shortly after arriving on scene.

Pomales was found in possession of items from the vehicle, which he was observed entering.

Pomales was taken into custody and committed to Cumberland County Prison.

