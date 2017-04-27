House votes for investigation into sheriff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s a rare move, but a unanimous vote by Pennsylvania House members means that Lancaster County Sheriff Mark Reese is one step closer to being out of a job.

“As a Lancastrian, who pays taxes here, I would just like to have a sheriff in a position that can function again,” Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Peach Bottom) said.

On Wednesday, members of the House, including Cutler, voted 189-0 to launch an investigation into Sheriff Reese.

Reese has been on paid administrative leave since last summer after an investigation revealed he admitted to sending sexually explicit emails to a female deputy sheriff.

Reese refuses to step down and taxpayers have been on the hook for his $90,000 a year salary.

Cutler, who called for Wednesday’s vote, called it a necessary step.

“Since Sheriff Reese is an elected official, constitutionally this is really the only way to advance,” he said.

The resolution still needs two more steps before it would come up for a trial in the Senate.

If the resolution moves forward one of the people who would be waiting on it is Scott Martin (R-Lancaster County) who has already called for Reese to resign.

“I do wish there were speedier ways to get this done,” Martin said. “That’s why we put the civil suit into action as well, something that could be potentially faster to move this. In the end, I think the process works.”

There is no timetable for the next step in the process.

The last time an elected official in Pennsylvania was impeached was in 1994.

