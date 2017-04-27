Harrisburg High’s new principal discusses goals, suspensions

Published:

Harrisburg High School’s new principal, Lisa Love, has already made waves during her first weeks on the job.

Love stopped by Daybreak to talk about her controversial policy to suspend students who skip class.  Earlier this month, nearly 100 student were suspended and hundreds more were put on alert after it was discovered they were not attending classes.

Love also discussed her goals for the future and the open line of communication she wants to establish with parents in the district.

She also mentioned that Friday, the high school will participate in its first College and Career Signing Day.  Nearly 100 students will celebrate their commitment to higher education institutions and the military. Traditionally, “signing days” are reserved for student-athletes. Love said it’s important to place an emphasis on academics as well.

