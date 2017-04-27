Fulton Theatre presents: Always… Patsy Cline

A music legend and pioneer in Country music, Patsy Cline’s unique stylings remain as relevant and popular today as they were over five decades ago. The original cross-over sensation, topping the Country and Pop Charts, Cline paved the way for artists such as, LeAnn Rimes, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood.

Always… Patsy Cline is based on a touching true story affectionately told through letters written between Patsy and her biggest fan turned confidant, Louise Seger. A genuine bond of friendship, which began over a cup of coffee, lasted until Cline’s untimely death in 1963. Told through downhome country humor, heartache and celebration, Always… Patsy Clinetakes audiences through the ups and downs, from her breakthrough on live radio, to her rise to fame at the Grand Ole Opry.

Christine Mild, the actress behind Patsy Cline in this production, was here to tell us more. For tickets and show times, visit theFulton.org.

