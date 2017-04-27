Fatal police-involved shooting in Lewistown under investigation

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lewistown.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the first block Oakland Ave.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Charles Bossinger, of Lewistown.

The incident involves two officers with the Lewistown Borough Police Department, state police said.

No other information has been released at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...