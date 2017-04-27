Fatal police-involved shooting in Lewistown under investigation

Published:

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lewistown.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the first block Oakland Ave.

The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Charles Bossinger, of Lewistown.

The incident involves two officers with the Lewistown Borough Police Department, state police said.

No other information has been released at this time.

