Ex-Penn St officials to be sentenced in June over Sandusky

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Gary Schultz, Tim Curley, Graham Spanier
FILE - This file combination photo shows former Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz, left, former Penn State Director of Athletics Tim Curley, right, and former Penn State president Graham Spanier, center, in Harrisburg, Pa. The criminal case against the three former high-ranking Penn State administrators is headed to a Pennsylvania appellate courtroom, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, nearly four years after two of them were first charged. A decision against them could clear the way for trial. (AP Photos/File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Sentencing has been scheduled for three former top officials at Penn State University who were convicted of child endangerment in the Jerry Sandusky molestation scandal.

Former university president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley will be sentenced June 2 in Harrisburg.

Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment. Spanier went to trial and was convicted in March. His lawyer said he will appeal.

The convictions stem from their handling of a 2001 complaint about Sandusky apparently molesting a boy in a school shower.

The administrators didn’t report the encounter involving the ex-assistant football coach to police or child-welfare authorities.

Sandusky was arrested a decade later. He is serving up to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing 10 boys but is appealing.

