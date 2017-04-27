Coroner: Teen went out on run before fatal crash

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have released new information in connection to the death of a York County high school.

According to the York County coroner’s office, Abigail Osborn, 16, couldn’t sleep and went out for a run on the night she was fatally struck by a car in the 3400 block of York Haven Road.

Osborn was a cross country enthusiast and late night runs were not uncommon, the coroner said.

A passerby found Osborn Sunday morning. She passed away on Monday from the injuries she suffered in the crash.

Police arrested and charged 24-year-old David Kent Jr. in the crash that killed Osborn. According to charging documents, Kent told investigators he thought he hit a mailbox on the way home from a party.

Kent is facing a count of accidents involving injury or death, but police are looking into additional charges.

