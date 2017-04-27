Coroner IDs victim in Midtown shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in Midtown earlier this week.

Coroner Graham Hetrick said Kodi Marcus Flanagan, of Middletown, died of injuries suffered in Tuesday’s shooting at the corner of Third and Muench streets.

According to police, the incident stemmed from some kind of physical confrontation.

Police at the scene took pictures of a black car at the corner and towed it away, but they still hadn’t said how it was involved.

There’s also no word on any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

