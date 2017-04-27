Coroner IDs victim in Midtown shooting

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in Midtown earlier this week.

Coroner Graham Hetrick said Kodi Marcus Flanagan, of Middletown, died of injuries suffered in Tuesday’s shooting at the corner of Third and Muench streets.

According to police, the incident stemmed from some kind of physical confrontation.

Police at the scene took pictures of a black car at the corner and towed it away, but they still hadn’t said how it was involved.

There’s also no word on any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s