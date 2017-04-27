Central PA Super Chef returns to Hershey Lodge on May 11

This is the 7th year for Central Pa Super Chef and we have been able to give over $175,000 to charities in Central Pennsylvania.

Super Chef is food completion Fine-dining and casual fine-dining restaurants. Chefs from Central PA’s hottest restaurants dice, sauté, and plate in an epic food battle for the title of SuperChef!

Today, Chef has come to prepare his competition-winning Bison Salisbury Steak recipe while he and Tanya Srouji tell us more about the event.

Additional details can be found on the event website.

