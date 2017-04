HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will release a report on a grand jury investigation into the Harrisburg incinerator.

A statewide grand jury investigated the failure of the Harrisburg incinerator and its financial impact on the city, according to a press release.

Shapiro will discuss the report at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

