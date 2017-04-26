York homicide suspect turns himself in, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The suspect wanted for fatally shooting a 22-year-old man earlier this month in York is now in custody.

According to the York City Police Department, 27-year-old Dion James Beard Jr., of York, turned himself in shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Beard was wanted for the shooting that killed Collin Smith Jr. on April 14 in the 200 block of West Maple Street.

Smith was shot multiple times, according to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office. Police say he was targeted by his killer.

Beard has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

