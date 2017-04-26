Woman arrested for assault on police after traffic stop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is in Dauphin County Prison on several charges including assault on police following an early morning traffic stop.

Kaleisha McDowell-Deane, 22, was arrested by Susquehanna Township police just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

She is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, resisting arrest, DUI and careless driving.

McDowell-Deane was placed behind bars after she failed to post $75,000 bail.

