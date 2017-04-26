Wellness Wednesday: It’s Not Who You Are; It’s What You Eat

By Published:

Nadia Sharifi of TrimLine Wellness and Weight Loss was here today with some prime examples of the food we put into our bodies that has a drastic impact on our body’s composition.

Nadia suggests that instead of worrying about hormones or genetics, we should focus on variables that we can control every day such as proper nutrition and exercise.

TrimLine’s program can help you take control of your body and health– and they even offer a free consultation to see if the program is a good fit for you.

To learn more, visit www.mytrimline.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s