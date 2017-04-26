Walmart in York County evacuated for report of bomb

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in York County are investigating a bomb threat called in to a Walmart store this morning.

The store located at 698 Shrewsbury Commons Ave. was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Three bomb dogs were brought to the scene to assist with the investigation.

According to employees, a woman called the store Wednesday morning and said a bomb would go off at noon.

Following a search of the store, the threat was deemed to be non-credible.

Investigators later identified the woman and took her into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

