Vandalism reported at Franklin County animal shelter

WHTM Staff Published:

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Washington Township police are investigating a report of vandalism at the Antietam Humane Society on Lyons Road.

The letters ‘#SAVEKAI’ were recently found spray-painted on a garage door of the building and on the concrete next to the outside kennels.

Police believe the incident occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. Tuesday

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington Township Police Department at 717-762-1145.

