Upper Dauphin coach makes good on team bet

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Dauphin Area High School Archery team’s greatest moment came last month, when the Trojans captured their first ever state championship. The team’s craziest moment happened this past weekend, when Coach Brian Leiter made good on a team bet.

“I said if the kids raised x-amount of money, that I would put on these LuLaRue leggings,” recalls Leiter. “I did it, and now I guess I’m viral.”

Leiter’s motivational tactics were an attempt to rally his team and community, in helping the state champion archers cover their expenses when they travel to the National Archery in the Schools Program National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky May 12-14. When Upper Dauphin area businesses heard of the team’s need to raise approximately $10,000 to send 23 students and 4 coaches on the 10 hour charter bus ride, they responded by donating more than 200 items to a Chinese auction fundraiser held last weekend.

“We covered enough to get the team to nationals, plus put some money in our treasury for next season,” says Leiter.

“We’re really trying to go far with this,” says Upper Dauphin junior Janae Holmes Wasser. “We want to come back to our home town, so small, and notice that we made a difference. Obviously, we want to win nationals, or at least place really high.”

A video of Leiter wearing skin-tight, brightly colored leggings has reached more than 5,000 views on Facebook.

“They were looking like they were stretched to max capacity,” laughs Upper Dauphin junior Cody Istre.

“When he walked out in the leggings, we were all dying of laughter and so was he,” adds Holmes Wasser.

For Leiter, the brief moment of embarrassment was worth it.

“You’ve only got one, maybe two chances you’d think to do something like this, win a state title and then compete on a national level,” he says. “Maybe I’ll wear them again if we win.”

