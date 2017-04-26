Tractor Trailer accident along I-81 in Cumberland County

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A tractor trailer accident closing the I-81 Northbound exit ramp at exit 44 in Cumberland County.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A tractor trailer overturned.

PennDOT says clean-up crews were needed to handle spillage from the wreck.

No word on any injuries.

The accident did not affected I-81.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

