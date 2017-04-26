Three people in Perry County facing neglect charges

Marysville, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people in Perry County are facing charges after a 2-year-old suffered multiple facial injuries and a broken arm.

It happened between March 20th and March 22nd along South Main Street in Marysville.

Police say Ashley Walker-Luster, 24, James Shore, 22, and Tina Kiile, 43 waited two days before taking the child to see a doctor.

Police say the injuries did not match the explanation. All three are facing neglect charges.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

